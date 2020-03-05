Netflix Orders Dance Show From ‘The Circle’ & ‘Undercover Boss’ Producer Studio Lambert

EXCLUSIVE: The Circle and Undercover Boss producer Studio Lambert has cooked up its latest format for Netflix — a dance show that will aim to find the world’s next superstar choreographer.

Deadline can reveal that Studio Lambert is about to begin production in London on the show, which has been given the working title All The Right Moves. It will be filmed across eight weeks.

The idea is that aspiring choreographers will compete over the course of a number of challenges to create iconic dance sequences using professional dancers. Studio Lambert has been casting for dancers in the UK in recent weeks.

It follows All3Media-owned Studio Lambert remaking its Channel 4 show The Circle for Netflix in the U.S. last year. The Big Brother-meets-Catfish format was created by Studio Lambert creative director Tim Harcourt, who Deadline understands is also looking after All The Right Moves.

Netflix declined to comment.