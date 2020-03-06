Netflix Lands Rawson Marshall Thurber Heist Pitch ‘Kingdom Come’; Kyle Ward To Write Script

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has landed Rawson Marshall Thurber and Kyle Ward’s heist pitch Kingdom Come. Ward’s writing, and the film will be directed by Thurber. The idea came from Thurber, who developed it with Ward before they pitched it. It’s the second big film in the heist genre at Netflix for Thurber, who is currently directing Red Notice, the tentpole action thriller that stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds starring.

Beau Bauman of Good One Productions will produce alongside Thurber. Plot specifics are being kept under the cone.

Thurber’s films range from Dodgeball to Skyscraper and Central Intelligence. Ward recently adapted The Company We Keep for LD Entertainment, based on the bestselling book by Dayna & Robert Baer, with Andrew Tennenbaum and Tom Johnson of Flashpoint Entertainment attached to produce.

Ward’s latest spec, Dogtown, based on the graphic novel Bodybags, was picked up by Bold Films with Jason Brown and Sean Daniels producing.

Ward is repped by Verve, Management 360 and attorney Sean Marks; Thurber is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.