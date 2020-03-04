Netflix Sets Premiere For Season Two Of Soccer Doc Series ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’

Netflix is set to kick off the second season of soccer documentary series Sunderland ‘Til I Die next month.

The streamer is to launch the series, which is produced by The Late Late Show with James Corden producer Fulwell 73, on April 1.

The second season, which will include six episodes, will follow the 2018/19 season of Sunderland FC, the Black Cats’ first season back in League One.

The first season, which featured eight episodes, focused on the 2017/18 season, which saw them relegated from the Championship and under new ownership.

The second season will include the team’s run to Wembley for the Checkatrade Trophy Final.

Fulwell 73 co-founder and Sunderland ‘Til I Die exec producer Ben Turner told BBC Sport last year that they’ve received access inside the club from the new owners. “You’re always at the mercy of following the story but what’s particularly unique about the second series is the access we get to Stewart [Donald] and Charlie [Methven], the new owners, and how they’re overhauling the club. They are interesting and special characters and it’s been amazing. I think we’re more embedded there than we could ever have imagined and it’s utterly fascinating watching them work,” he said.