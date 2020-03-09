Netflix Orders Animated Comedy Series ‘Mulligan’ From Tina Fey & Robert Carlock

Netflix has ordered 20 episodes of animated comedy series Mulligan, from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and their Little Stranger and Bevel Gears banners, writer Sam Means (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) 3 Arts Entertainment, Bento Box Entertainment and Universal Television.

Sam Means Photo by Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Created and executive produced by Carlock and Means, after an alien attack destroys the earth, what remains of humanity has the chance to start society over from scratch. But can we get it right this time? And does anyone know how to, like, farm?

Fey executive produces via her Little Stranger banner, with 3 Arts’ David Miner, Little Stranger’s Eric Gurian and Bento Box’s Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara. Universal Television, division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, produces in association with Little Stranger, Inc., Bevel Gears, 3 Arts Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment.

Fey and Carlock are writing and executive producing NBC’s untitled L.A. Mayor comedy series starring Ted Danson, Holly Hunter and Bobby Moynihan. The duo also are executive producing Girls5Eva, a comedy series for NBCU’s upcoming streaming platform Peacock.

Means worked on all four seasons of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt with Fey and Carlock, beginning as producer, and rising to executive producer for the fourth and final season. He also was an executive story editor for NBC’s 30 Rock and co-producer on Parks and Recreation.