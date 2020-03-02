Coronavirus Prompts Netflix To Explore Options Outside Of Italy For Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red Notice’

The coronavirus outbreak in Italy has prompted Netflix to search for other locations for the forthcoming heist pic starring Dwayne Johnson, Deadline has learned.

We hear that production has yet to begin in Italy and Netflix is mulling over what to do with the Italian portion of the shoot and if there are other options. The bulk of the film is shot in Atlanta.

Deadline exclusively reported last year that Netflix greenlit the pic from writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber. The globetrotting action heist thriller was initially at Universal before moving to the streaming giant. Starring alongside Johnson are Deadpool frontman Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot. Johnson and Gadot were attached when Universal acquired the project as a pitch following a bidding war where Netflix was runner-up. Ritu Arya of The Umbrella Academy and Chris Diamantopoulos of Silicon Valley also star.

Thurber also produces Red Notice alongside Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo and Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions. Scott Sheldon is the executive producer.

Red Notice is not the only production that has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to numerous concerts, events and conferences being canceled, Paramount postponed its three-week shoot of Mission: Impossible 7 in Venice, Italy. CBS also postponed the shooting of season 33 of The Amazing Race which had not been announced but so far had shot in England and Scotland.