Netflix Is A Joke Fest Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Netflix Is A Joke, the streamer’s inaugural comedy festival, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The weeklong all-star fest was scheduled for April 27-May 3 in Los Angeles.

“Based on the latest CDC guidelines we’ve decided to postpone our Netflix Is A Joke Fest, which was scheduled to begin April 27,” the streamer said in a statement. “We’ve been blown away by the excitement from fans and we will work to reschedule it when we can. In the meantime please everyone take care, hold onto your tickets and we look forward to seeing you all soon. More information for ticket holders will be available on NetflixIsAJokeFest.com in the weeks ahead.”

In partnership with Live Nation, Netflix had planned to to bring over 100 live shows and events to various venues in L.A. including the Hollywood Bowl, Greek Theatre, Hollywood Palladium, The Largo and others, with recorded shows available on the platform later this year. Stars scheduled to appear included Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Jamie Foxx, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence, Sebastian Maniscalco, the cast of Schitt’s Creek and more.