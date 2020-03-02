Netflix Is A Joke Fest Sets Live Shows With Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Jamie Foxx, David Letterman, Wanda Sykes And More Comedy Legends

Netflix is about to serve a flood of funny in Los Angeles with its Netflix is a Joke Fest, set for April 27-May 3. For one week, the streaming giant is partnering with Live Nation to bring over 100 live shows and events to various venues in L.A. with recorded shows available on the platform later this year.

Netflix Is A Joke, Netflix’s comedy brand, will present the all-star fest that will include Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Jamie Foxx, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence, Sebastian Maniscalco, the cast of Schitt’s Creek and more.

In addition, the fest will feature STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, putting the spotlight on LGBTQ+ comedic talent including Wanda Sykes Alan Carr, Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, Rosie O’Donnell and Sandra Bernhard.

The fest will close on May 3 with the very first The Hall, a first-of-its-kind hall of fame honoring the greats of stand-up comedy. Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and others will pay homage to and induct comedy legends George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Robin Williams into The Hall, which was created by director/producer Marty Callner and producer Randall Gladstein. Callner will direct and executive produce through his Funny Business, Inc. shingle. Gladstein and award-winning producer/manager, David Steinberg will also executive produce. The Hall will be taped at the Ace Theater in L.A. and stream in May.

The Hall will have a physical home in a newly designed wing of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York.

“It’s our honor to transform LA for one week into the funniest place on earth,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer. “This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture. It’s a chance for comedy lovers to come together and see their favorite artists as well as discover new ones, and for us to be able to share the electricity and excitement of the festival in Los Angeles with Netflix members around the world.”

The festival will take place across over 20 venues in L.A. including the Hollywood Bowl, Greek Theatre, Hollywood Palladium, The Largo and others. Read the complete list of live and recorded events and shows below.

THE THEATRE AT ACE HOTEL

The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up (recorded)

The best comedians of today honoring the greatest stand-up comedians of all-time. With appearances by Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, & Wanda Sykes.

THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL

Chappelle’s

An evening of music and comedy featuring Dave Chappelle and very special guests.

THE GREEK

STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ celebration at The Greek Theatre (recorded)

A Historic Celebration of the best in LGBTQ+ Comedy. Legends, headliners, and top emerging talent will share the same stage at The Greek Theatre for an unforgettable and unprecedented stand-up event with special guests and musical performances. Headliners include Alan Carr, Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, Rosie O’Donnell, Sandra Bernhard and Wanda Sykes. Presenters include Demi Lovato, Graham Norton, Lily Tomlin, Ruby Rose. Featuring Bianca Del Rio, Fortune Feimster, Gina Yashere, Guy Branum, James Adomian, Joel Kim Booster, Judy Gold, Lea DeLaria, Mae Martin, Marsha Warfield, Matteo Lane, Patti Harrison, Rhea Butcher, Sam Jay, Scott Thompson, Solomon Georgio, Trixie Mattel and more. STAND OUT is produced by Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions.

THE FONDA

That’s My Time with David Letterman (recorded)

Legendary late-night host David Letterman returns to his roots to showcase some of today’s finest stand up comedians to perform and then join him for a one-of-a-kind interview.

THE PALLADIUM

Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Jamie Foxx (recorded)

Megastar and Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx hosts this loaded lineup featuring some of his favorite comedians!

Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Amy Schumer (recorded)

Movie star and powerhouse standup Amy Schumer hosts this epic night filled with some of Netflix’s hottest comedians!

Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Martin Lawrence (recorded)

From Def Comedy Jam 25, superstar comedian Martin Lawrence returns to Netflix to host an evening of heavy hitting stand-up.

Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin (recorded)

Comedy icons and Grace & Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin host an evening of top notch stand-up from an all-lady lineup.

THE WILTERN

Sebastian Maniscalco live

live Ali Wong: The Milk and Money Tour live

live 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer live podcast

live podcast The Degenerates Live Hosted by Jim Jefferies

The Degenerates Live Hosted by Jim Jefferies

The Degenerates is BACK and it's LIVE. You loved the first two seasons of this no-holds-barred comedy show featuring the hottest rising stars of comedy. Now this crude and lewd show is hitting LA for a special Live edition hosted by Jim Jefferies featuring Big Jay Oakerson, Christina P, Ms. Pat, Robert Kelly and more.

The Degenerates is BACK and it’s LIVE. You loved the first two seasons of this no-holds-barred comedy show featuring the hottest rising stars of comedy. Now this crude and lewd show is hitting LA for a special Live edition hosted by Jim Jefferies featuring Big Jay Oakersen, Christina P, Ms. Pat, Robert Kelly and more. Ronny Chieng live

live Park Na-rae live

live Ken Jeong live

live Chelsea Handler live

THE ORPHEUM

Kevin Hart in Conversation – A moderated Q&A session with comedy superstar and business mogul Kevin Hart.

A moderated Q&A session with comedy superstar and business mogul Kevin Hart. Iliza Shlesinger The Forever Tour

The Forever Tour Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour with Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy , Noah Reid, Emily Hampshire. Join Schitt’s Creek cast members for a live, interactive evening that promises to be fun and insightful while giving fans an insider’s look into the making of the series.

with Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy , Noah Reid, Emily Hampshire. Join Schitt’s Creek cast members for a live, interactive evening that promises to be fun and insightful while giving fans an insider’s look into the making of the series. Jack Whitehall live

WILSHIRE EBELL

Mike Birbiglia live

live Congratulations with Chris D’Elia live podcast

live podcast Michelle Wolf live

live Middleditch & Schwartz improv live

PALACE

Norm Macdonald live

THE AVALON

Pete Davidson & Best Friends (recorded)

Pete Davidson and his friends are doing stand-up comedy for you and your friends.

(recorded) Pete Davidson and his friends are doing stand-up comedy for you and your friends. Los Comediantes de Latinoamérica (recorded)

Los Comediantes de Latinoamérica is a loaded stand up show featuring a who’s who of Latin American comedians. Special guests include Fabrizio Copano, Liss Pereira, Ricardo O’Farrill, and Ricardo Quevedo.

(recorded) Los Comediantes de Latinoamérica is a loaded stand up show featuring a who’s who of Latin American comedians. Special guests include The India All Star Show hosted by Vir Das (recorded)

The India All Star Show is jam packed with the best stand up comedians from India featuring performances in both Hindi and English. Special guests include: Aditi Mittal, Amit Tandon, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian, Prashasti Singh, and Sumukhi Suresh.

REGENT

Marlon Wayans live

live Russell Howard live

live Deon Cole live

live Christina Pazsitzky live

live Vir Das live

LARGO

Jacqueline Novak Get On Your Knees live

live Jenny Slate live

live Katherine Ryan live

live Tom Papa & Fortune Feimster live

live Whitney Cummings & Friends live

DYNASTY TYPEWRITER

Cristela Alonzo live

live Taylor Tomlinson live

live Catherine Cohen live

live London Hughes live

live Mo Gilligan live

live The Endless Honeymoon with Moshe Kasher & Natasha Leggero live podcast

COMEDY UNION

The Arsenio Hall Comedy Showcase (recorded for SiriusXM)

Arsenio Hall presents a lineup of the funniest comedians in LA at the legendary Comedy Union.

IMPROV

Whindersson Nunes & Friends live

live They Ready Live live

live Luenell live

IMPROV LAB AND IMPROV LAB

Janelle James & Friends live

live Trevor Wilson live

live Pat live

LAUGH FACTORY

Best of Canada live

THE ROOSEVELT HOTEL

Tim Dillon live

live Chad Goes Deep “Going Deep” live podcast

THE BELASCO

Felipe Esparza live

