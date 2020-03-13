‘NCIS’ Dramas, ‘The Good Fight’ Among CBS TV Series Shuting Down Production Over Coronavirus

More TV series are stopping production as the US is grappling with efforts to slow the proliferation of the coronavirus outbreak.

I hear that CBS TV Studios has stopped production on several drama series, including the three NCIS dramas for CBS, the mothership, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, as well as Bull, also for CBS, Dynasty for the CW and The Good Fight for CBS All Access. I hear 1-2 others are also under consideration to halt filming. I hear the shutdown is not abrupt, with shows finishing their current episode when possible.

Because of the timing, many broadcast series are close to wrapping their seasons. (For instance, the studio’s Hawaii Five-0 has finished its final season, so fans are assured a proper ending.) I hear those shows that have 1-2 episodes left on their orders are unlikely to return for more shooting, calling this a season. This is strategy also employed by other studios as restarting production involves significant additional costs.

All of CBS TV Studios’ comedy series have wrapped except for multi-camera sitcom The Neighborhood, which has one episode left to film next week. It will be shot without studio audience.

CBS TV Studios, along with corporate siblings Paramount TV Studios and Showtime, issued a statement Thursday night about their response to the health crises.

Over the past few days, we began making decisions to temporarily postpone production on some of our pilots and current series. At this time, we are evaluating situations on a case-by-case basis, informed by the best information from health experts and government officials. Some productions may continue as long as they do not involve live audiences and/or environments that are considered at risk. The safety and welfare of our production team is our top priority.