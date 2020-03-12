NBCUniversal Creates ‘The Secret Game Show’ Under Partnership With Japan’s ABC TV

NBCUniversal’s formats sales arm, NBCUniversal Formats, and Asahi Television Broadcasting Corporation (ABC TV) have struck a deal to co-develop unscripted shows for Japanese and international audiences — and their project is fresh out the traps.
Together, they have created The Secret Game Show, a show in which office workers compete to win cash prizes without their colleagues finding out what they are up to. The action is captured on secret cameras and relayed to a studio audience.
Ana Langenberg, SVP of format sales and production at NBCUniversal Formats, said: “We’ve already seen great success with our scripted format Suits in the territory. So, with ABC’s unrivaled market know-how and expertise, we are excited to introduce what we hope to be a non-scripted hit for local and global audiences.”
NBCUniversal Formats’ agreement with ABC TV follows a similar partnership in Korea, where it worked with MBC to create shows including The Game With No Name, which aired on MBC.
