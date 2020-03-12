Click to Skip Ad
NBCUniversal Creates ‘The Secret Game Show’ Under Partnership With Japan’s ABC TV

NBCUniversal’s formats sales arm, NBCUniversal Formats, and Asahi Television Broadcasting Corporation (ABC TV) have struck a deal to co-develop unscripted shows for Japanese and international audiences — and their project is fresh out the traps.

Together, they have created The Secret Game Show, a show in which office workers compete to win cash prizes without their colleagues finding out what they are up to. The action is captured on secret cameras and relayed to a studio audience.

Ana Langenberg, SVP of format sales and production at NBCUniversal Formats, said: “We’ve already seen great success with our scripted format Suits in the territory. So, with ABC’s unrivaled market know-how and expertise, we are excited to introduce what we hope to be a non-scripted hit for local and global audiences.”

NBCUniversal Formats’ agreement with ABC TV follows a similar partnership in Korea, where it worked with MBC to create shows including The Game With No Name, which aired on MBC.

