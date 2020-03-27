NBCU Debuts PSA Campaign On ‘Today’, Self-Isolating Celebs Talk Best Practice Against COVID-19 Spread

NBC’s Today unveiled a new NBCUniversal PSA campaign The More You Know that features Kelly Clarkson, Andy Cohen, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, Savannah Guthrie and others on how to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19. The dozen-plus spots will roll out over the next few weeks.

The new English and Spanish-language campaign was created in partnership with the Ad Council, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the White House. It was shot on mobile devices and cameras available in the talent’s own homes and produced remotely by NBCUniversal’s in-house Creative Partnerships team. Celebrities, themselves in self-isolation – share the CDC messaging on Social Distancing, Mental Health, Parenting, and Risk Factors.

Comcast-NBCUniversal, Acxiom; Cadent; Canoe; Crossix; Epsilon; Experian; Facebook; Panera Bread; ShareThis; Snap Inc; The Trade Desk; T.J.Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods; and Vizio-Inscape have donated commercial airtime, service fees, data and/or distribution on their own platforms to run the NBCUniversal-created Ad Council PSAs.

NBCUniversal was tapped by the Ad Council to develop creative to get the CDC’s message out to the American people as quickly as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19. In partnership with the White House, CDC, and HHS, NBCUniversal created a series of videos and graphics, available in both English and Spanish, to inform the public about the steps they can take to protect themselves and to inform the public how to help slow of the spread of coronavirus.