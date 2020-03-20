NBC’s ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ To Return With ‘A Closer Look’ Digital Editions

One by one, late-night programs have been making a comeback this week with videos filmed by their hosts at home. NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers will be joining the pack next week with editions (likely 2-3 times a week) of the program’s signature A Closer Look segment, which Meyers will be recording from home. The videos will be released digitally on Late Night’s YouTube channel.

Late Night With Seth Meyers tested that strategy last Friday, forced by unforeseen circumstances. That day, March 13, virtually all late-night shows announced that they would be suspending production starting this following Monday, March 16. But when Late Night’s scheduled guests for that day canceled at the last moment amid growing fears over the coronavirus pandemic, the show scrapped plans to film an episode and instead a new Closer Look, which had already been written was posted as a digital exclusive.

Featuring a casually dressed Meyers, who addressed the situation and the show’s production shutdown before presenting the Closer Look, the digital exclusive has become one of the most watched editions of the segment on YouTube, amassing almost 4 million views in less than a week. (You can watch it below)

A Closer Look is an elaborate production that involves the use of numerous short clips as well as images and graphics. As time went by this week, other late-night shows, like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and especially The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, found a way to produce complex segments with extensive editing anchored by hosts taping themselves at home.

The daily digital video of Late Night’s companion, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, featuring a monologue or interviews done via video conferencing, also airs at the top of the show’s rerun on NBC that night. For now, there are no plans for the digital editions of A Closer Look to air on the broadcast network.