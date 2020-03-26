NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell Tested Positive For Cornavirus

Jeff Shell, the CEO of NBCUniversal, said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Shell made the announcement in an email to employees in which he stressed that people will have to work from home “for some time” in order to limit the spread of the virus, said NBC News

Shell was named chief executive of NBCUniversal in January.

“The other reason to work from home is that in the event you contract the virus, it will limit the number of your colleagues you inadvertently expose,” Shell wrote. “As some of you now know, I myself am in this category. I recently have been feeling under the weather and just learned that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Although the virus has been tough to cope with, I have managed to work remotely in LA and am improving every day.”