NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show’ & ‘Late Night’, Syndicated ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Shut Down Production Over Coronavirus

With state of emergency declared in New York over the coronavirus pandemic, New York-based shows have started to suspend production. That includes NBC’s late-night programs The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, and syndicated daytime talker The Wendy Williams Show. All three had previously announced that they would film with no studio audience over coronavirus concerns.

NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will tape an original episode today, March 12, without an audience. Late Night with Seth Meyers will not tape an episode today and an encore episode will air. Instead, a new “Closer Look” will be posted as a digital exclusive.

Beginning tomorrow, The Tonight Show and Late Night will pause production through their previously planned hiatus, which was scheduled for the week of March 23.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows as we get closer to the start of production,” NBC said in a statement.

The Wendy Williams producers informed the staff of the production shutdown Thursday afternoon:

To Our Dedicated Wendy Show Staff:

The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Considering the current escalation of the Coronavirus, production will be put on hold, indefinitely. However, the office will remain open for you to pick up any materials or personal items. In place of live shows we will air repeats and we will continue to monitor the situation with the CDC and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again. Thank you for everything you do and please stay safe!