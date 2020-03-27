NBC News To Air Series Of Live Primetime Specials On Coronavirus Pandemic

NBC News will be taking over the 10 PM Tuesday timeslot to air a series of live primetime specials on the coronavirus crisis. NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic will air Tuesdays at 10 PM ET beginning March 31 for three consecutive weeks across NBC, MSNBC and live-streaming outlet NBC News Now.

The timeslot was freed up with the move by New Amsterdam to 9 PM, the spot vacated by This Is Us, which wrapped its season this week, and was the missing link in the new scheduling announcement.

Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will anchor the first one next week, and NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC’s Lester Holt will anchor subsequent editions.

The one-hour specials will provide real-time information with the latest developments surrounding the coronavirus. During the broadcasts, viewers can submit questions to NBC’s Coronavirus Crisis Team, including NBC and MSNBC correspondent Dr. John Torres, virologist and NBC News and MSNBC contributor Dr. Joseph Fair, NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen and NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle. Additionally, key newsmakers will join the programs with updates on the nation’s response at both the federal and local levels.

Lester Holt anchored the first installment of NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic on Thursday, March 19, in collaboration with Facebook.