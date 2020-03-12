NBA Suspends Play After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.

The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league thus becomes the first major sports league in North America to suspend its games during the pandemic. It puts added pressure on Major League Baseball, the XFL, the NHL and other arena-level teams to consider whether their added risk is worth it.

Major League Baseball has already barred the media from its locker rooms in an effort to limit potential exposure to its players, coaches and staffers.

The NFL draft is scheduled for Las Vegas in April, and already there are rumblings that perhaps the draft shouldn’t be a large-scale public event, as it has been in the past. Las Vegas is expecting upwards of 60,000 people to attend the draft’s first day, which are being held in front of the fountains at the Bellagio Hotel