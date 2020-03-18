Theater Owners Ask Congress For Financial Relief Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Movie theater owners are seeking relief for the shutdown of thousands of screens during the coronavirus crisis.

The National Association of Theatre Owners unveiled a set of measures that they want lawmakers to take up as part of a stimulus package, now being discussed by Congress.

The theaters are seeking loan guarantees to ease a liquidity squeeze, tax benefits to help employers provide support to employees, recovery of ongoing costs and other tax measures to help the theaters recoup losses.

“The business model of the movie theater industry is uniquely vulnerable in the present crisis,” NATO said in a statement. “As we confront this evolving and unprecedented period, we call on Congress and the Administration to ensure that America’s movie theater industry and its tens of thousands of employees across the country can remain resilient.”

NATO’s executive board also authorized $1 million from its reserve to aid movie theater employees who are out of work due to movie theater closures as a result of the coronavirus. The money will be used as seed funds to help employees who are out of work due to the closures.

The White House is proposing a massive, $1-trillion-plus stimulus package that would include sending money directly to many Americans, as well as offering loans to particularly hard-hit industries such as airlines and hospitality.