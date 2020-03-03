Natalie Martinez To Star In ‘Ordinary Joe’, Charlie Barnett Also Cast In NBC Drama Pilot

Natalie Martinez (The Crossing) is set as the female lead opposite titular star James Wolk in the NBC drama pilot Ordinary Joe. Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire) will co-star in the pilot, from Russel Friend & Garrett Lerner, Matt Reeves, his 6th & Idaho banner and 20th Century Fox TV. Adam Davidson (I’m Dying Up Here) has come onboard to direct.

Written by Friend and Lerner, Ordinary Joe explores the three parallel lives of the show’s main character Joe Kimbrough (Wolk) after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion. The choices he makes upon graduation from college change the trajectory of his life and the results of his decisions are seen in parallel time.

Martinez will play Amy, a bright and caring woman who forms an immediate connection with Joe (Wolk). Barnett will play Eric Payne, one of Joe’s (Wolk) closest friends.

Friend and Lerner executive produce with 6th & Idaho’s Reeves, Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn, and Howard Klein for 3 Arts Entertainment.

Martinez recently starred in the Netflix limited seres The I-Land. She will next be seen in the Warner Bros. feature Reminiscence, CBS All Access’ limited series The Stand and Quibi;s The Fugitive. She is repped by Atlas Artists, WME, Jason Hendlet.

This marks a return to NBC for Chicago Fire alum Barnett who is coming off major roles on Russian Doll, Tales of the City, You and Arrow. He is repped by Gersh, Simmons & Scott Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum.

Davidson directed the pilot for the CBS series Wisdom of the Crowd.