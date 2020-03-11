NAB Cancels April Las Vegas Show Because Of Coronavirus Fears, Looking At Alternatives Later In The Year

The National Association of Broadcasters annual convention in Las Vegas is off in April because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The trade group’s president, Gordon Smith, wrote in a letter to attendees, “In the interest of addressing the health and safety concerns of our stakeholders and in consultation with partners throughout the media and entertainment industry, we have decided not to move forward with NAB Show in April. We are currently considering a number of potential alternatives to create the best possible experience for our community.”

The convention, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, is one of the bigger gatherings in the city each year, drawing an attendance of more than 91,000 last year.

Smith said that they are exploring alternatives, including an event later in the year.

“We are still weighing the best potential path forward, and we ask you for your patience as we do so,” Smith wrote. “We are committed to exploring all possible alternatives so that we can provide a productive setting where the industry can engage with the latest technology, hear from industry thought leaders and make the game-changing connections that drive our industry forward.”

Smith wrote that “keeping the community safe and healthy is NAB’s highest priority; therefore, we are deferring to the developing consensus from public health authorities on the challenges posed by coronavirus.”