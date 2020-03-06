‘My Village’: Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Emma Caymares, Austin Crute Join ABC Comedy Pilot; Pam Fryman To Direct

Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), Joey Bragg (Father of the Year), Emma Caymares (Fosse/Verdon) and Austin Crute (Daybreak) are set as series regulars opposite Kyra Sedgwick in My Village, ABC’s multi-camera comedy pilot from The New Adventures of Old Christine creator Kari Lizer, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios. Veteran multi-camera comedy director Pam Fryman has been tapped to direct the pilot.

Written and executive produced by Lizer, My Village revolves around an empty-nester mom, Jean Raines (Sedgwick), who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

Sennott will play Jackie, Jean’s oldest child. She’s bright, wry and sarcastic, using her wit in place of emotions. She keeps her feelings buttoned up. Jackie holds other people to high standards and herself to higher ones. A workaholic, she’s also the person that remembers the office birthdays with a cake. On the other side of her hard shell is a soft underbelly that doesn’t trust a soul.

Bragg will portray Freddie, Jean’s baby. He’s handsome, earnest, bright and sensitive. He’s a successful video game developer, has a beautiful girlfriend, a great apartment… he’s also deeply connected to his mother. One look from her can unravel his usual confident exterior and turn him back into the sensitive seventh grade boy his mom still thinks of him as who failed Spanish three times.

Caymares will play Celia, Freddie’s girlfriend. Pretty, vain, utterly confident. A product of social media obsession and reality TV ambition. What at first appears as only shallow interests and self-involvement reveals itself to be a savvy sense of business – it turns out Celia has a dedicated following and is monetizing her social media presence, making a name for herself as an LA influencer. She is also the opposite of the woman Jean saw her son getting serious about and will be a thorn in Jean’s side.

Crute is Lane, Jackie’s roommate. Also from the Midwest. His parents stopped talking to him when he came out. Lane is thrilled to have Jean around as a surrogate mother-figure. He’s a deeply loyal friend to Jackie. He’s not quite figured out the LA gay scene and will gladly accept Jean’s wisdom and home cooking.

Sennott stars in the indie feature Shiva Baby, as well as Tahara, which premiered at Slamdance earlier this year. As a stand up, Sennott was recently profiled by Forbes and named one of the Top Comics to Watch by Time Out NY. She is repped by WME & Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.

Bragg can currently be seen starring as the lead in the Netflix/Happy Madison feature, Father of the Year, opposite David Spade and Nat Faxon; and will next be seen as the lead of indie feature Sid Is Dead, produced by American High’s Jeremy Garelick. He also recurred on Netflix’s sequel series Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. Bragg is repped by Mainstay Entertainment, Paradigm and Law Offices of Mark S. Temple.

Caymares, repped by Buchwald, will be seen in a recurring role on the upcoming Mighty Ducks reboot for Disney+. She also recurred on Fosse/Verdon for FX.

Actor, singer, songwriter Crute most recently starred as Wesley Fists in Netflix’s Daybreak. His other TV credits include the role of Black Justin Bieber in Donald Glover’s series Atlanta and a guest role on Orange is the New Black. On the big screen, Crute can be seen in Annapurna’s feature Booksmart. He most recently wrapped shooting a season-long arc on Netflix’s cult series hit Trinkets. On the music side Crute will be dropping his mixtape Twenties August 4th and his new single March 31st. He is repped by Paradigm, NINETY5IVE and Roberts Leibowitz & Hafitz.

Fryman, one of the most sought-after multi-cam comedy helmers, most recently directed and executive produced the pilot and multiple episodes of CBS comedy series Carol’s Second Act. She also recently served as executive producer of the CBS series 9JKL after directing the pilot. She directed the pilot of NBC’s Abby‘s, which went to series, as well as the pilot and three additional episodes of CBS’ Murphy Brown revival.