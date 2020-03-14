Musicians Union President Calls On Government To Step Up To Help The Industry’s Suddenly Unemployed

Thousands of unionized musicians are suddenly out of work as a result of the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, and AFM president Ray Hair says that local, state and federal governments need to step up and protect them and thousands of other suddenly unemployed entertainment industry workers.

Here’s the statement he released tonight:

“As events related to the fast-moving coronavirus pandemic evolve, emergency declarations in many locations have banned all but small-sized public gatherings in an effort to protect families, save lives and prevent the spread of the disease. These actions have led to the shuttering of large, medium, and small venues, sporting facilities, and the preemption of live media production involving studio audiences. This has prompted the widespread cancellation of concerts, shows, theatrical productions, festivals, and musical performances of every kind—all of which have inflicted disastrous economic effects upon performers who often live gig to gig, and who bring joy to the world wherever groups are gathered.

“Tens of thousands of musicians and others have suddenly found themselves without income, without the means to feed and protect their families, and who may lose healthcare coverage due these shutdowns. Today, a state of national emergency has been declared which frees up $50 billion in federal funds for use in response to the accelerating surge of infections. When considering funding assistance and relief for working people, Congress and state and local lawmakers should pay particular attention to those who work and perform in the entertainment industry, whose gigs have gone dark and who are bearing the financial brunt of these shutdowns the most.”