Paramount, Original Film Buy Jonathan Stokes Spec Script ‘Murder In The White House’

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures made a preemptive mid-six against seven-figure deal on Murder In The White House, a spec script by Jonathan Stokes. Neal Moritz and Toby Jaffe will produce for Original Film.

Script has a ring of a Knives Out-style whodunit, set inside the White House. The President is murdered during a private dinner, and a female Secret Service agent has till morning to discover which guest is the killer before a peace agreement fails and leads to war.

Stokes has landed four of his scripts on The Black List, and made sales to Warner Bros, Paramount, Universal, Sony, Fox and New Line. He has an original TV untitled series with Warner Bros Studios, and is in post-production on his feature directorial debut Wildcat, an indie thriller he also scripted. As an author, Stokes has written seven novels in his Addison Cooke and Thrifty Time Travel Guide series, for Penguin imprints Philomel and Viking.

His manager, Scott Carr at Management SGC, took the script out to producers Friday. By the end of the weekend, Stokes’ attorney, Gregg Gellman at Morris Yorn, was closing the deal.