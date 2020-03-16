Mubi Strikes 100-Picture Content Deal With Sony Pictures Television India

Mubi and Sony Pictures Television have struck a content deal that will see the streamer get access to 100 Sony-owned feature films in India.

Titles in the deal include Django Unchained, Dr Strangelove, Taxi Driver, Stand By Me, Big Fish, Volver, The Anderson Tapes, Punch-Drunk Love and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Mubi moved into India back in November, launching two channels, Mubi India (focusing on local content) and Mubi World (focusing on world cinema). The streamer has a patented model, adding and removing one film to its service per day so that it has a constantly rotating crop of 30 titles (in India it is one film per channel per day).

On its launch, Mubi signed content deals with FilmKaravan, NFDC, PVR Pictures, Shemaroo, and Ultra. The streamer also partnered with PVR Cinemas to launch its cinema-going initiative Mubi Go, which allows subscribers one free cinema ticket per week, in India.

“Following a successful launch in November, we are delighted to continue bringing the highest quality cinema to our members in India. We’ve selected some of the greatest films ever made from Sony and can’t wait to start showing them on Mubi from April,” said Mubi founder Efe Cakarel.

“We are excited that through this partnership with MUBI, some of our critically-acclaimed and fan-favorite movies from our diverse catalogue can be accessed by many more Indian viewers,” added Sonika Bhasin, VP, Sales & Distribution of Sony Pictures Television India.