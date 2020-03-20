‘MTV Unplugged’ Debuts A Special Edition Featuring Stars At Home, Starting With Wyclef Jean

MTV Unplugged is connecting with musicians who are quarantined to bring forth a series of at-home performances. The series is available on MTV YouTube, Instagram and Twitter starting today.

Already on tap is a mini-concert in the MTV Unplugged at Home series features Grammy winner and platinum selling artist Wyclef Jean. Other artists are expected to be announced soon.

The series, as the broadcast series did, will feature stripped-down acoustic sets from artists performing their greatest hits.

The launch coincides with MTV’s #AloneTogether campaign, a global social media initiative that educates young people on the importance of social distancing in order to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the first edition above