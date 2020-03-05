MRC Television Taps Stacy Fung As EVP Head Of Current Series & Jeff Freid EVP Business & Legal Affairs

MRC Television continues to expand its TV team, naming former Netflix executive Stacy Fung as EVP, Head of Current Series and ex-ABC Studios exec Jeff Freid as EVP of Business and Legal Affairs.

Fung, who will report to MRC Television President Elise Henderson, will be charged with overseeing all creative matters pertaining to the studio’s current series including The Outsider, The Great and Ozark. She will manage the department’s creative staff, and collaborate closely with business affairs and physical production teams.

Freid will report to Pauline Micelli, President of Business and Legal Affairs, MRC Television; and will be involved in development, production and other associated business affairs matters across the television division.

Fung and Freid’s hires come as Henderson continues to grow the MRC Television team since joining the company in April, 2019. The MRC Television executive team includes Micelli, Ken Segna (EVP, Development), Jennifer Watson (EVP, Physical Production), and Fung.

Fung was most recently at Netflix as Director, International Originals, where she developed local language content and oversaw current series for the Brazilian territory. Prior to Netflix, she spent more than eight years at Universal Cable Productions (now Universal Content Productions) where, as Vice President, Current Programming, she supervised multiple series including USA’s Mr. Robot, Syfy’s 12 Monkeys, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and Amazon Prime’s Homecoming. Before joining UCP, Fung was Director, Development and Current Programming at Regency Television.

Freid comes to MRC Television from ABC signature and ABC studios where he most recently served as SVP, Head of Business Affairs for ABC Signature Studios and previously as Vice President, Business Affairs for ABC Studios. During his time at ABC, Freid specialized in selling shows to streamers, premium cable and other new media, including deals on Hulu’s High Fidelity and Little Fires Everywhere, Epix’s Godfather of Harlem, Mighty Ducks for Disney+ and Showtime’s SMILF.