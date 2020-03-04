Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Bernie Sanders Hasn’t Forgotten Chris Matthews’ Nazi Invasion Metaphor, Bashes Corporate Media “Venom”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

James Bond Pic 'No Time To Die' Postpones Global Release To Fall

Read the full story

‘Mr. Robot’s Carly Chaikin Signs With ICM Partners

Courtesy of Austin Hargrave

EXCLUSIVE: Carly Chaikin has signed with ICM Partners for representation.

She is coming off a four-season run as the female lead opposite Rami Malek and Christian Slater in USA Network’s award-winning drama series Mr. Robot. She also recently starred in the Hulu anthology series Into the Dark: New Year, New You.

Chaikin previously played a lead opposite Jane Levy, Cheryl Hines and Jeremy Sisto in the ABC comedy series Suburgatory. She made her feature film debut in Disney’s The Last Song with Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

Managed by Berwick & Kovacik, Chaikin is additionally repped by Goodman Genow.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad