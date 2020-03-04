‘Mr. Robot’s Carly Chaikin Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Carly Chaikin has signed with ICM Partners for representation.

She is coming off a four-season run as the female lead opposite Rami Malek and Christian Slater in USA Network’s award-winning drama series Mr. Robot. She also recently starred in the Hulu anthology series Into the Dark: New Year, New You.

Chaikin previously played a lead opposite Jane Levy, Cheryl Hines and Jeremy Sisto in the ABC comedy series Suburgatory. She made her feature film debut in Disney’s The Last Song with Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

Managed by Berwick & Kovacik, Chaikin is additionally repped by Goodman Genow.