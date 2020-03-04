‘Mountain Man’ Author Keith C. Blackmore Teams With Traveling Picture Show Company And Balcony 9 To Produce Adaptation Of Post-Apocalyptic Book Series

EXCLUSIVE: Keith C. Blackmore’s post-apocalyptic novel Mountain Man is climbing its way to the big screen. The Traveling Picture Show Company (TPSC) and Balcony 9 Productions have partnered with the author to produce the feature based on the novel, which is the first of a five-part book series. Productivity Media has boarded the project to co-produce and finance.

TPSC’s Kevin Matusow and Carissa Buffel will produce the feature from a script by Matt Deller. Matusow and Buffel are developing the series of books with Joel David Moore’s company Balcony 9 Productions. Blackore is currently writing two of the books.

“I’m thrilled Mountain Man is being adapted for the big screen and incredibly excited for fans of the book and new audiences to see my stories unfold in all its cinematic glory,” said Blackmore. “I couldn’t think of a better, more reputable team to back the development and production of this story, and I look forward to our collaboration.”

TPSC said in a statement: “Keith has created such a rich world in his series of books and we are excited to be working with screenwriter Matt Deller and our partners at Balcony 9 and Productivity Media to bring his work to the screen.”

Mountain Man follows a lonely post-apocalyptic survivor facing isolation and the ever-present specter of attack from the undead, struggles with alcohol abuse and suicidal thoughts until he discovers another survivor, a beautiful woman, who poses another threat altogether.

TPSC produced the horror The Dark & The Wicked from writer/director Bryan Bertino which will have its world premiere in the Midnight section of the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. Their credits also include Lionsgate’s The Quiet Ones, A24’s The Blackcoat’s Daughter as well as A Walk Among the Tombstones starring Liam Neeson.

Balcony 9 funds development for scripted narrative, and provides production services through its first look with Productivity Media. The company’s recent titles include 2020 Sundance features Four Good Days and Black Bear. They have also backed indie features Born to be Blue, The Little Hours and are currently in post-production on Percy starring Christopher Walken, Zack Braff and Christina Ricci as well as Big Gold Brick starring Andy Garcia, Meghan Fox, Lucy Hale and Oscar Isaac along with Buckey’s Chance starring Bill Nighy.