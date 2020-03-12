Broadway’s ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Cancels Today’s Performances Apparently Due To Coronavirus Exposure

Broadway’s hit musical Moulin Rouge! has canceled today’s matinee and evening performances. The production tweeted the cancellation announcement without explaining the reason, but sources tell Deadline that producers have learned that a cast member has possibly been exposed to the coronavirus.
Performances are expected to resume tomorrow, March 13, according to the production’s tweet.
The announcement marks the first coronavirus-related Broadway cancelation, and comes as Broadway producers, theater owners and unions are discussing a possible month-long shutdown of all productions.
The cast member has not been identified.
This story is developing…
This story is developing…
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.