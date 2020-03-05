Motion Picture Academy Renews CEO Dawn Hudson’s Contract Through May 2023

Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences CEO Dawn Hudson is staying on at the home of Oscar.

The Academy’s Board of Governors on Thursday announced a 3-plus-year renewal of her contract, extending her stay through at least May 2023. Hudson joined the organization in 2011. Among accomplishments during her tenure has been significant changes to the makeup of the organization’s membership, dramatically trying to bring diversity into a body that had been accused of being overly white and overly male.

“Dawn has been a guiding force within the Academy for the past nine years, as we’ve become a more inclusive, forward-thinking membership organization, reflecting the diversity of motion picture artists and craftspeople worldwide,” said Academy president David Rubin. “The board recognizes her leadership and dedication, as well as her tireless efforts on behalf of the Academy Museum, a dream that is being realized this year.”

In a release, AMPAS pointed to the progress and changes, saying that under her leadership, the Academy has achieved advances in technology and the modernization of its infrastructure, which have enabled global member communications, online voting and streaming of movies for Oscars consideration. In the last two years, members voted in record numbers from more than 80 countries.

AMPAS also points out that additionally, Hudson has successfully led the Academy’s diversity, inclusion and global expansion initiatives that created significant change within the organization. Since 2015, the number of racially diverse members has doubled and the number of female members will double this year with the induction of the June 2020 membership class.

“With her guidance, the Academy also continues to be deeply committed to talent development through such Foundation initiatives as Student Academy Awards, Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting, Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, and the Academy Gold internship enhancement and mentorship program for students and young professionals from underrepresented communities,” the organization says.

Hudson, who joined AMPAS after heading Film Independent, will continue to oversee all aspects of the Academy and its 430 employees in Los Angeles, New York and London. She will continue to collaborate with Oscar broadcast partner ABC as well as the show’s producers, and on the continuing development of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which opens on December 14 after several delays. A new campaign for additional funding is in progress, with 95% of the original goal now realized. Hudson also serves on its board of trustees.