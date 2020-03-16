‘Modern Family’s Beloved French Bulldog Beatrice Dies After Series Finale Wrap

Beatrice, the beloved French bulldog who played Stella on Modern Family, has died. The pet pooch of the Pritchett-Delgado family died suddenly, just days after the series wrapped production on its final season. Her cause of death is not known.

Beatrice portrayed Stella beginning in the series’ fourth season through its final season 11. The adorable pooch was seen just weeks ago posing for photos at the TCA winter press tour.

Stella, introduced in the “Good Cop Bad Dog” episode, belonged to Guillermo, an inventor played by Lin-Manuel Miranda. In the episode, Jay Pritchett, played by Ed O’Neill, convinced Guillermo to return to school, and Guillermo gave Stella to the Pritchett family as a result.

Jay wasn’t a fan of Stella at first, but eventually fell in love and was seen fawning over the dog even more frequently than his wife Gloria (Sofia Vergara).

Beatrice was the second dog to play Stella on the show. She was the understudy to original dog actor Brigitte until 2012.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who starred as Mitchell Pritchett on the show, is among those who paid tribute to Beatrice on social media.

“Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much,” tweeted Ferguson. It was followed by a crying emoji.