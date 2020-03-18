MIPTV Launches Online Platform In Wake Of Event’s Coronavirus Cancellation

Seeing as TV execs can’t attend MIPTV this year, organizers will instead attempt to bring MIPTV to them.

The annual content market in Cannes run by Reed MIDEM, which was one of many events to be cancelled recently due to the coronavirus pandemic, is launching an online service that it hopes will stimulate business.

From March 30, the platform will be available for free to all registered MIPTV, MIPDoc and MIPFormats 2020 clients. It will offer exclusive content originally programmed for the 57th edition of MIPTV, which was scheduled to run March 28-April 2 in Cannes.

The service will stream new content, as well as project pitches from the In Development, MIPDoc and MIPFormats events, MIPTV market intelligence conference sessions, and the Fresh TV and the Factual and Kids Content showcases.

MIPTV, organized by Reed MIDEM, is one of a number of high-profile industry events to have been cancelled as governments around the world impose restrictions on public gatherings in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Global film festivals have been called off, including Sydney and Edinburgh today. Also in French coastal town Cannes, the advertising industry-focused Cannes Lions was postponed until October, while the Cannes Film Festival’s market is making provisions to run an online version of its event in the eventuality that the festival doesn’t go ahead.

Lucy Smith, Television Division Deputy Director at Reed MIDEM said: “Starting on March 30, delegates from 94 countries will be able to interact with one another online and experience originally scheduled MIP programming from the comfort of their office or home. Nothing replaces face-to-face meetings, but MIPTV ONLINE+ content, networking and access to the international entertainment business community is totally unique.”