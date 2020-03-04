MipTV Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Fears

MipTV, one of the leading international television conferences and markets, has been canceled due to concerns related to the coronavirus.

The event was scheduled to take place March 30-April 2 in Cannes. Organizers Reed Midem said Wednesday that all of the events surrounding MipTV, including Mip Formats, Mip Doc and Canneseries, have also been canceled.

The next edition of MipTV will take place April 12-15, 2021, while season 3 of Canneseries, the Cannes International Series Festival, originally scheduled to run parallel to MipTV, will now take place October 9-14, alongside Mipcom.

It comes after the French government banned gatherings of more than 5,000 people due to the global pandemic.

“In the current context, many of our clients have expressed concerns about traveling at this time. Rescheduling MipTV in the coming months is not feasible, so the most appropriate course of action is to cancel MipTV for 2020,” said Paul Zilk, Reed MIDEM Chief Executive.

“The well-being of our clients, partners and staff is our priority. We are grateful to clients for their support and constructive input during this challenging period. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Mipcom in October 12-15 and we are delighted that Canneseries will be at our side again this year” added Paul Zilk.

The Lille-based Series Mania, however, is still on as it stands. It is set to opens its doors on March 20 and organizers signaled that it was business as usual by announcing that HBO’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge show Run will receive its world premiere during the event. Behind the scenes, organizers sent a letter to participants Friday outlining the coronavirus measures being taken to ensure people “enjoy their visit and fully profit from the festival.”