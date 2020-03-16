Indie ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass’ Postpones Puerto Rico Shoot Over Coronavirus Scare

EXCLUSIVE: One week into production, the Randall Emmett-directed serial killer thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass has halted production in Puerto Rico, with cast and crew due to be flown home this afternoon. This becomes the third indie film this morning to halt because of the coronavirus scare, after the Paul Schrader-directed The Card Counter in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the AGC Studios thriller Geechee that was set to shoot this week in the Dominican Republic.

Emmett confirmed the postponement. The first time director said that the cast very much wanted to be there, but that the safety-first decision was made, because of the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic. He was particularly upset to leave behind the crews in Puerto Rico which he said were first rate. He vowed that they will return once the scare is over, and continue the film. The pic stars Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, Bruce Willis, Colson Baker (aka the musician Machine Gun Kelly), Lukas Haas, Sistine Stallone, Caitlin Carmichael, Michael Beach, and Welker White. The film is being produced by Emmett, George Furla, Luillo Ruiz, Tim Sullivan, Alex Eckert, and Nick Koskoff, with Lydia Hull, Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Ceasar Richbow serving as executive producers.

Pic is a thriller. With a string of murders left unsolved, a local Florida detective (Hirsch) teams up with a resilient FBI agent (Fox) to find the man responsible and stop him before he claims another victim.

EFO most recently produced Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and is in post on the Michael Polish helmed WWII drama Axis Sally starring Al Pacino as well as the Mel Gibson starrer Force of Nature.