Mexican Director Pitipol Ybarra Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed prominent Mexican director Pitipol Ybarra, whose latest feature Videocine staring Mauricio Ochmann recently wrapped shooting.

Ybarra previously helmed 2018 feature Ya Veremos, also starring Ochmann, which was released by Pantelion/Lionsgate in the U.S. and Videocine in Mexico, grossing an impressive $10M in the latter. He also directed 2013 pic Pulling Strings which took close to $14M globally.

Ybarra’s TV work includes on local Netflix series Preso No.1. The director has strong family ties in Mexico’s entertainment business, including his brother, Epigmenio Ybarra, who owns Argos Comunicacion, one of the biggest television production companies in Mexico.

“The next step in my career is working more in the United States and directing more English-language projects. I am excited to work with WME who are helping me cross over to more mainstream, English-language TV and film projects,” commented Ybarra.

He continues to be managed by Larry Robinson at Los Angeles and London based management/production company Avatar Entertainment.