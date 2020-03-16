Met Gala Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has postponed indefinitely the annual Met Gala, one of the fashion world’s most high-profile events, which had been set for May 4.

The Met museum itself, as well as its branches — Met Fifth Avenue, Met Breuer, and Met Cloisters — has been closed since Thursday amid the coronavirus scare, and staffers were told today that it will remain shuttered until at least April 4. A Met spokesperson said today that “all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed.

Hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the Met Gala is the annual fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute. It has taken place on the first weekend of May every year since 2005. The event kicks off the designers’ spring collections and regularly draws celebrities (and others who can afford the 30K-$200K ticket price) from around the world. Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Lin-Manuel Miranda were set to co-host the year’s event, which was themed About Time: Fashion and Duration.