Mel Brooks And Max Brooks Team Up For Coronavirus Safety Reminders

Max Brooks knows a thing or two about strange worldwide plagues.

The author of World War Z and The Zombie Survival Guide issued a Twitter reminder with a cameo from his 93-year-old father, Mel Brooks.

“If I get the coronavirus, I’ll probably be OK,” said Max, speaking from his patio while his father stands on the other side of a glass door behind him, inside the house. “But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke, and before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends. When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I can infect. And so should you.”

Max Brooks is 47, a relatively safe age, while his father is in the ultra high-risk category if he contracts the coronavirus.

Max Brooks conclude with advice on staying safe in times of plague: practice social distancing, avoid crowds, wash your hands, keep six feet away from people — “and if you’ve got the option to stay home, just stay home. Do your part, don’t be a spreader.”