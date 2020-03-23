Meghan McCain Reveals Pregnancy, Says She Will Co-Host ‘The View’ Remotely

After talking to Twitter to announce her pregnancy on Sunday, Meghan McCain also revealed that she will be co-hosting The View remotely as a precaution due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” she tweeted. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.”

She continues, “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with. Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVI-19. As a result, I will be appearing on The View From home via satellite.”

This news comes after her co-host Joy Behar said she will be temporarily stepping away from the ABC daytime talk show as a precautionary measure because of the coronavirus outbreak due to her age. McCain, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin will continue to appear on the show.

The View is one of may talk shows that have shut down productions as a result of the COVID-19. The long list of talk shows includes The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Real Time with Bill Maher, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. As of now, The View joins Live With Kelly and Ryan and The Tamron Hall Show as daytime talk shows that will continue to air episodes without an audience.