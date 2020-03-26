Meghan Markle To Voice ‘Elephant’ Documentary For Disney+

Disney+ documentary Elephant is getting a royal voiceover after the streamer confirmed that Meghan Markle is to narrate the film.

The doc, produced by Disneynature, will launch on the digital platform on April 3.

This comes after her husband, Prince Harry, was overheard to have to lobbied former Disney CEO Bob Iger to help his wife get voiceover work. Disney noted that the film would be narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, one of the last times that she will be able to use that title before she gives it up at the end of the month.

Directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Alastair Fothergill, and produced by Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz and Roy Conli, Elephant follows African elephant Shani and her son Jomo as their herd make a journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert. Led by their matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.

Elsewhere, Disney+ has also dated Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman. The film will launch alongside Elephant on April 3. Dolphin Reef dives under the sea to frolic with some of the planet’s most engaging animals: dolphins. The film introduces Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who can’t quite decide if it’s time to grow up and take on new responsibilities. Dolphin society is tricky, and the coral reef that Echo and his family call home depends on all of its inhabitants to keep it healthy. But Echo has a tough time resisting the many adventures the ocean has to offer. Keith Scholey, who directed Disneynature’s Bears, helms the film.