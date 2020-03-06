Spanish Major Mediapro Posts Steady $253M EBITDA In 2019 After $90M Investment Year

The Mediapro Group, which has grown to become one of Europe’s leading content studios in recent years, has reported steady 2019 financials after another year of expansive investment.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA was $253M (€224M), a slight increase on the $251M (€222M) figure in 2018. Turnover decreased slightly from $2.23BN (€1.97BN) to $2.06BN (€1.82BN), which the company said was part down to the end of its contract for the LaLiga football rights in Spain.

Mediapro continued its aggressive international expansion last year, with the report saying it spent $90.5M (€80M) on investments in the period. The company’s content wing, the Mediapro Studio, launched 39 new productions in 2019, in territories including Spain, Italy, Finland, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Chile. It is producing content for companies including Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Netflix, Turner, and Viacom.

Spanish channels broadcast 10,501 hours produced by the Mediapro Studio across the period, clocking viewers of north than 43 million. The company won two Daytime Emmys for Amazon show Six Dreams, and on the film side is producing the new Woody Allen movie Rifkin’s Festival, which it started selling internationally at the recent EFM in Berlin.

Mediapro now counts 7,123 workers at 58 offices in 38 countries, across its various divisions.