Canada’s Media Ranch Signs With ICM Partners To Expand U.S. Presence

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian producer and distributor Media Ranch is plotting an expanded push into the U.S. after signing with ICM Partners.

The company, which recently struck a deal for its variety show format Watch! to Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer Bunim Murray Productions, has signed with the Hollywood talent agency for U.S. representation.

Media Ranch, which is run by Sophie Ferron, was set up in 2008 and is based in Montreal.

It has high hopes for Watch!, which was created by Dan Munday and John Kirhoffer, and sees two teams of four watching an elaborate variety show. The team with the best memory of what they’ve seen is then best positioned to take home the most money. In addition to Banijay-backed Bunim Murray, it has sold the format to Talpa Germany, WeMake in France and NBCUniversal-backed Matchbox Pictures in Australia.

In addition to its own formats, Media Ranch reps formats from third parties including the entire unscripted format catalog from Danish broadcaster DR, such as Judge For One Day and Comedy on the Edge, and the return of French celebrity prank-show Surprise Surprise.

Sophie Ferron, Founder, President and Executive Producer of Media Ranch said, “Media Ranch is thrilled to be represented in the U.S. by ICM, a leading talent agency with a stellar reputation. We trust them to handle our premium portfolio and ensure our formats and programs are seen in the best light. Media Ranch has been very strong in Europe – especially in Scandinavia, as well as Australia and Canada. With the recent sale of the hit format Watch! to Banijay Group’s Bunim/Murray Productions, Media Ranch is expanding further into the U.S. The ICM partnership will help us continue to strengthen our presence.”