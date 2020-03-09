Max Von Sydow Dies: Revered ‘Flash Gordon’ & ‘The Seventh Seal’ Actor Was 90

Max von Sydow, the Sweden-born French actor whose credits included Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal and the role of Emperor Ming in Flash Gordon, has died at the age of 90, his reps confirmed to Deadline.

The actor’s 65-year career spanned acclaimed arthouse, Hollywood blockbusters, television and video games. In recent years, he played Lor San Tekka in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the Three-Eyed Raven in Game Of Thrones, and voiced a character on The Simpsons.

Born in Lund, Sweden, von Sydow’s start in the film business came through his collaborations with mentor Ingmar Bergman, with their credits including The Seventh Seal, Wild Strawberries, and The Virgin Spring.

More to follow…