Max Von Sydow: Hollywood Remembers “One Of The All-Time Greats”

Max von Sydow’s death on Sunday at age 90 brings to a close one of the most illustrious acting careers in history, from his first credit in 1949’s Only a Mother to his collaborations with Ingmar Bergman to his later recent work in pop culture staples Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Game of Thrones.

In between were more than 100 film credits including iconic roles in Bergman’s The Seventh Seal, William Friedkin’s The Exorcist, and as Emperor Ming in Flash Gordon.

The Sweden-born von Sydow studied at Stockholm’s Royal Dramatic Theatre before getting his start in the film business through his work with Bergman, his mentor. He made the move to Hollywood in the mid-1960s, appearing in such varied roles as Jesus in George Stevens’ The Greatest Story Ever Told, a Nazi major in the soccer classic Victory and as Brewmaster Smith in Strange Brew.

The massive swath of titles and roles has elicited much reaction in Hollywood. Here’s a sampling:

I'm very sorry to learn of Max von Sydow's passing. I had the pleasure to meet him at The Force Awakens premiere. He was kind & a legendary actor. Even with his many achievements, he seemed so enthusiastic about his part in the new trilogy. My thoughts go to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/5mkZmo8EfD — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) March 9, 2020

Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he'd always be with us. He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button & was Oscar nominated for a silent performance. A god. pic.twitter.com/klhJ9RusdQ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 9, 2020

Here was Max Von Sydow with his dear friend, master cinematographer, Sven Nykvist. Two great artists. Two true gentlemen. We were working on Bora Bora. I picture Max in heaven wearing his white linen suit, w Sven, Ingmar Bergman, Bibi Andersson, laughing & loving each other 💔 pic.twitter.com/ENdcB9bPKZ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 9, 2020

Kevin Smith

“The legendary actor who gave us both Brewmeister Smith and Ming the Merciless has finally laid down his King in the eternal chess match. Farewell, Max von Sydow. You were in many much more respected movies than Strange Brew and Flash Gordon but I loved you for those flicks first.”

Skoal to Max Von Sydow – one of the all time greats pic.twitter.com/H8OwXbhbV2 — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) March 9, 2020

This was the first Max Von Sydow film I ever saw. Being a kid, I just assumed he was a famous Canadian comedian. Turns out he was a lot more! https://t.co/JHextSeYEe — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) March 9, 2020

There have been a zillion movies about revenge. Max Von Sydow shows how it’s done: straight-faced, dispassionate, efficient. The Virgin Spring was my intro to this amazing actor, then 7th Seal, Hour of the Wolf…great work, always. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) March 9, 2020

If you're wondering why it feels like Max von Sydow has been an old man since approximately forever, consider that he was around 42 when he shot his scenes for The Exorcist. That's some of the best, most subtle old age makeup in cinema history they put on him for the role. pic.twitter.com/Zzwm41G2zZ — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) March 9, 2020

Thank you for letting me know . It was a truly great privilege to work with and get to know #MaxVonSydow , one of the greatest actors that ever graced the screen . And a wonderful, kind and gracious man . i am very sad. https://t.co/83mufCuezS — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 9, 2020

I'm waiting for Max Von Sydow to arrive this morning… pic.twitter.com/x2oSryv9jK — John Boyne (@john_boyne) January 23, 2020

"It is very boring to be stuck in more or less one type of character." Actor and two-time Oscar nominee Max von Sydow brought imagination and daring to over 100 roles onscreen, including "The Seventh Seal" and "The Exorcist." pic.twitter.com/b4XxScHWAU — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 9, 2020

“Do it, do it, do it. Watch good actors. See what they are doing and how they are doing it. You have to practically participate, I think, in order to develop yourself.” Rest in peace, Max von Sydow, a film titan and one of the greatest actors to ever illuminate the screen. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BqEGesjOta — Tribeca (@Tribeca) March 9, 2020

R.I.P. Max von Sydow (1929-2020) pic.twitter.com/oP2aQ23BlD — Film at Lincoln Center (@FilmLinc) March 9, 2020

Remembering the legendary Swedish actor Max Von Sydow. This titan of film appeared in more than 100 films over the last seven decades. pic.twitter.com/PJH14xlJBh — TCM (@tcm) March 9, 2020