‘Maverick’: Mark Moses & Pete Ploszek Cast In the CW Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: The CW’s Washington, D.C.-set pilot Maverick has found its U.S. president in Desperate Housewives alum Mark Moses. Pete Ploszek (Teen Wolf) also has been cast opposite Reina Hardesty in the drama from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire and CBS TV Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Maverick is written by Merigan Mulhern, and directed by Larry Tang. In a present-day America that finds itself under authoritarian rule, the president’s daughter, Kit (Hardesty) –- raised to believe her father is moral and benevolent -– has her worldview rocked on her first day at Georgetown. Challenged by her fellow students, and under the watchful eye of Secret Service agents, she’ll have to decide if her loyalties lie with her family or with a growing resistance as she navigates her freshman year.

Moses plays Charles Price, Kit’s father and the president of the United States who has a devoted following and a soft spot for his daughter. He commands the country with dignity and charm, but his plans for keeping his citizens safe are more nefarious than they seem.

Ploszek plays Sebastian, Kit’s easygoing and intelligent older half-brother. He is Kit’s rock after the death of her mom and her most trusted confidant. As a member of his father’s administration, he might know more about his father’s dark goals than he lets on.

In addition to Hardesty, Moses and Ploszek join previously cast Nandy Martin and Zainne Saleh.

Schwartz, Savage and Lis Rowinski executive produce via Fake Empire. Warren Hsu Leonard also executive produces. Mulhern co-executive produces with Teng.

This would mark the second series on which Moses has played the U.S. commander in chief; he portrayed President Jeff Mitchener on TNT’s The Last Ship. Moses recently was seen in Bombshell and played Jerry London on the Fox series Deputy. He is repped by Innovative Artists.

Ploszek recently was seen in Terminator: Dark Fate and Captain Marvel. He also played Leonardo in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films and was a series regular on the Go90 comedy Liberty Crossing. Ploszek is repped by Principal Entertainment LA.