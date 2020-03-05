‘Maverick’: Christopher Meyer & Zayne Emory Join the CW’s First Daughter Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Meyer (Mad About You) and Zayne Emory (The Rookie) are set as series regulars opposite Reina Hardesty in the CW drama pilot drama Maverick, from writer Merigan Mulhern, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire and CBS TV Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The premise of Maverick is likely to draw real-life parallels: In a present day America that finds itself under authoritarian rule, the President’s daughter, Kit (Hardesty) –- raised to believe her father is moral and benevolent -– has her worldview rocked on her first day at Georgetown. Challenged by her fellow students, and under the watchful eye of Secret Service agents, she’ll have to decide if her loyalties lie with her family or with a growing resistance as she navigates her freshman year.

Meyer will play Chase. A handsome and effortlessly cool freshman at the school, Chase connects quickly with Kit as they are in all of the same classes. But he has many secrets to hide, even as the chemistry between them grows.

Emory will portray Lucas. A popular sophomore at the university, Lucas is an old family friend of Kit’s, as they grew up in similar elite circles. He’s sweeter than his frat bro façade, and has been holding a torch for Kit for years, hoping the timing is now right.

Nandy Martin and Zainne Saleh also star.

Schwartz, Savage and Lis Rowinski executive produce via Fake Empire. Warren Hsu Leonard also executive produces. Mulhern co-executive produces. Larry Teng directs the pilot and also co-executive produces.

Meyer is currently filming a recurring role on Grey’s Anatomy and just wrapped a major arc on season 2 of Tell Me A Story for CBS All Access. Other recent credits include a recurring role on Mad About You, and a large recur on season four of Showtime’s The Affair. He’ll next be seen in a supporting role opposite Jeffrey Wright in the Netflix feature All Day and a Night, directed by Joe Robert Cole. He is repped by Pantheon, Stride Management, and attorney Chris Abramson.

Emory has recurred on ABC’s The Rookie and The Goldbergs, as well as the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He’s repped by A3 Artists Agency and Justice & Ponder.