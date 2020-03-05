Maura Tierney To Star In Showtime Drama Series ‘Rust’; Bill Camp, David Alvarez, 2 Others Also Cast

The Affair star Maura Tierney is returning to Showtime as the female lead opposite Jeff Daniels in drama series Rust. Additionally, Bill Camp (The Night Of), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Alex Neustaedter (Colony) and newcomer Julia Mayorga have been cast as series regulars in the series, which is scheduled to begin production in Pittsburgh in late March.

Based on Philipp Meyer’s debut novel American Rust, the Showtime adaptation is described as a compelling family drama that will explore the tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. When the woman he truly loves (Tierney) sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him.

Tierney’s Grace Poe is a woman from a devastated Pennsylvania steel town trying to organize a union among co-workers at her dress factory, while her son Billy (Neustaedter) is accused of murder.

Camp will play Henry English, a disabled former steel worker and widower who has placed the entire burden of his care on his son, Isaac (Alvarez). When Isaac runs away, Henry is forced to call his daughter Lee (Mayorga) back from her new life in New York City and finally reckon with the reality of his wife’s death.

Alvarez’s Isaac English is a recent high school graduate who abandons both his ailing father and his troubled friend to hitchhike cross-country. He’ll have to weigh the value of self-discovery against that of personal loyalty.

Neustaedter’s Billy Poe is a former high school football star who turned down a scholarship to stay in town. When he’s accused of the murder of an ex-cop, he must weigh his personal loyalties with the value of his own life.

Mayorga’s Lee English is a young woman, who upon graduating from Columbia Law School, is pulled back to her hometown as her brother runs away, and her father’s condition deteriorates.

Rust is executive produced by Dan Futterman, who is writing multiple scripts, Michael De Luca, Daniels and Elisa Ellis for Platform One Media, which is headed by CEO Katie O’Connell Marsh.

Tierney starred on Showtime’s The Affair, which recently wrapped its five-year run. A two-time Emmy nominee, Tierney also is known for her role on ER, on which she starred for eight seasons.

Camp received an Emmy nomination for HBO’s The Night Of. He can be seen in HBO’s The Outsider and can also be heard as the new narrator for the revived Forensic Files II. His film credits include Joker and Dark Waters. A veteran of the stage, Camp received a 2016 Tony Award nomination for his performance in Arthur Miller’s The Crucible.

Alvarez received a Tony Award for his performance in Billy Elliot. A military veteran, he most recently wrapped production playing Bernardo in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story.

Neustaedter, who was a series regular on USA’s Colony, can be seen in the upcoming horror film Things Heard And Seen.

In the spring of 2019, Mayorga enrolled in the acting program of the Terry Knickerbocker Conservatory in New York. Her two-year intensive training was cut short when she was cast in Rust.