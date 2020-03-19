Matthew McConaughey, Ali Larter, CAA, Steve Ballmer Foundation Among LAUSD Backers

Matthew McConaughey, Creative Artists Agency and Ali Larter are among those who have stepped up to help the LAUSD keep kids fed and in touch with their teachers during the coronavirus shutdown.

Schools Superintendent Austin Beutner issued an update today on activities since the LA public school system closed on Monday. Beutner plans to give a further update of conditions on March 23.

Today, he reported, Los Angeles Unified provided more than 40,000 meals to students and families in need., “in one day becoming the largest provider of this support in the state. We expect the volume to grow significantly in the next few days as families know more about this.”

The effort, Beutner said, is made possible by employees of Los Angeles Unified who signed up to help, volunteers from the Red Cross, and contributions from local foundations. “We’ll continue to build on this community service and are pleased Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen will be joining the effort in the next few days.”

In conjunction with the meals program, a charity called LA Students Most in Need will help provide meals and supplies for students and family members. Funds will also be used to address the digital divide, providing devices and digital libraries and books to enable students to continue learning. “We are grateful to The Anthony & Jeanne Pritzker Family Foundation and the Ballmer Group which provided the lead gifts to start the effort, and others like Matthew McConaughey, Creative Artists Agency and Ali Larter, who have committed to help.”

Beutner said families can call (213) 443-1300 with any questions or visit lausd.net.