‘Bridesmaids’ Star Matt Lucas To Co-Host ‘The Great British Bake Off’

Matt Lucas, the comedian, actor and writer who has starred in Bridesmaids, is to become the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4.

Lucas will replace Sandi Toksvig in the tent, hosting alongside fellow comedian Noel Fielding. Filming on the 11th series of The Great British Bake Off begins in the spring, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith returning as judges.

Lucas said: “I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation.”

The Great British Bake Off executive producer Richard McKerrow added: “He’s a phenomenal talent with a huge heart and we can’t wait to enjoy the mischief and mayhem he and Noel will inevitably create in the tent. Our new batch of bakers will be in very safe hands.”

Lucas has a distinguished career in film and TV, starring in shows such as Doctor Who and Shooting Stars, while his film work has included Paddington and Alice in Wonderland. Alongside David Walliams, he also co-created cult British sketch show Little Britain and later Come Fly With Me.

The Great British Bake Off shows on Netflix in the U.S., where it is known as The Great British Baking Show.