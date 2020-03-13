Masters Golf Tournament Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 Masters golf tournament has been put on hold due to the spreading coronavirus.

Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced the decision in a statement Friday. “Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals,” Ridley said.

The Masters was scheduled to start on April 9.

The decision followed within hours an announcement by the PGA that all events until the Masters had been canceled. That includes the Players Championship which played its first round on Thursday.

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision,” Ridley’s statement continued. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”

Ridley closed his statement by saying, “As COVID-19 continues to impact the lives of people everywhere, we seek your understanding of this decision and know you share our concern given these trying times. Thank you for your faithful support.”

The coronavirus has infected more than 1,323 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, and killed at least 38.