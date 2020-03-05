‘Master’: Zoe Renee, Amber Gray Join Regina Hall In Amazon Studios Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Zoe Renee (Black Lightning, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase) and Amber Gray (Escape at Dannemora, Amazon’s upcoming The Underground Railroad, Broadway’s Hadestown) have been tapped to co-star opposite Regina Hall in Master, a heightened thriller written and directed by Mariama Diallo.

The film, which commenced production this week, follows three black women who strive to find their place at the celebrated Ancaster College, an elite university in New England. The school was built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill and the ghostly legacies of Puritan-era persecution haunt the campus in an increasingly supernatural fashion. The plot examines how each of these women will — or won’t — survive in this space of privilege.

Andrea Roa, Brad Becker-Parton and Joshua Astrachan will produce out of their Brooklyn based film, television and audio company, Animal Kingdom. Hall and Terence Nance will serve as executive producers.

“From the moment we read Master and met Mariama we knew we needed to be part of bringing this spine-chilling story to life – and we couldn’t be more excited about our incredible cast and executive producer Regina Hall, as well as, Zoe Renee and Amber Gray,” said Julie Rapaport, Co-Head of Movies at Amazon Studios. “We’re confident our global Prime Video audiences will also gravitate towards this timely, haunting thriller.”

“I’m so honored and excited to bring Master to life alongside my brilliant collaborators in the film’s producing team, cast and crew,” says Diallo.“Having the support of Amazon Studios, who rallied behind the film from the very beginning, has been so incredibly valuable every step of the way. I can’t wait for this unique and horrific vision to reach our screens.”

Renee is repped by J Pervis Talent Agency, Pantheon Talent, Elevate Entertainment and Meyer & Downs, while Gray is repped by Impression Entertainment, Cornerstone Talent Agency, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.