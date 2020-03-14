Marvel Studios Shuts Down Disney+ Shows ‘Loki’ And ‘WandaVision’ Over Coronavirus Concerns

Marvel Studios has added Loki and WandaVision to the list of its Disney+ shows that are on hold because of coronavirus concerns, Deadline has confirmed.The studio previously announced The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be delayed. Now, the other Marvel shows in production join it.Shows in pre-production will continue work remotely.On Friday, Disney also suspended its live action films, including The Last Duel, The Little Mermaid, Home Alone, Nightmare Alley, Peter Pan & Wendy and Shrunk. Disney TV Studios suspended production o some series and all in-cycle pilots



Restrictions on events and travel were cited when the Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier from Marvel shut down production. The show stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the title characters, and is a spinoff from the Captain America and Avengers films.

The show has been shooting for months in Atlanta, but they began a short shoot in Prague last Friday that was to be completed in about a week. Today, the studio shut down the production and called everybody home to Atlanta. No word at the moment whether the show will return to Prague, but it seems unlikely.

Loki will see Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the God of Mischief from multiple films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino are also in the cast.WandaVision has Paul Bethany and Elisabeth Olsen starring in a look at the relationship between a mutant witch and an android, set in the 1950s.

Mike Fleming Jr. and Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.