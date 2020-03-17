Nervous Market Opens Higher But Can’t Hold Gains In Choppy Trading

The market opened higher Tuesday after a nail-biting night on the futures market and following a massive selloff the day before with increasingly widespread restrictions and closures across the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus Monday was the worst day for the markets since 1987 crash.

The Dow opened up 2% but lost ground almost immediately. It was barely up – 0.1% – after a half hour.

The Trump administration is looking to ask Congress for and $850 billion stimulus package today – which would include $50 billion for the airline industry.

Entertainment stock were mixed with exhibition having another down day after thousands of theaters closed. AMC Entertainment was down 22%, Cinemark 15% and Imax 9%.

Disney was also struggling to see positive territory, off 2.5%. ViacomCBS was down 5.5%.

Stocks with some bounce included Comcast, up 2%; Charter up 1.8%; AT&T up 1.5%.